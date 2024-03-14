Market cap of Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] reaches 4.77M – now what?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KTRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 46.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.26%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:07 PM that Kintara Therapeutics Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023, and provided a corporate update.

Over the last 12 months, KTRA stock dropped by -96.06%. The one-year Kintara Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.14. The average equity rating for KTRA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.77 million, with 39.04 million shares outstanding and 38.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.34M shares, KTRA stock reached a trading volume of 143828848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.26. With this latest performance, KTRA shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1196, while it was recorded at 0.0949 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2271 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kintara Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

KTRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc posted -3.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTRA.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

