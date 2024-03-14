Market Analysts see Liveperson Inc [LPSN] falling to $2. Time to buy?

Liveperson Inc [NASDAQ: LPSN] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 2.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.04. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:15 AM that LivePerson and Infinity partner to help brands better personalize digital experiences through the power of conversational intelligence.

New partnership infuses conversational context from voice channel into digital conversations.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, and Infinity, the award-winning call analytics platform, today announced a partnership to help brands better personalize digital experiences through the power of conversational data and intelligence.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3880519 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liveperson Inc stands at 10.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.34%.

The market cap for LPSN stock reached $91.63 million, with 87.84 million shares outstanding and 70.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, LPSN reached a trading volume of 3880519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liveperson Inc [LPSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Liveperson Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Liveperson Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on LPSN stock. On July 12, 2023, analysts increased their price target for LPSN shares from 3 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liveperson Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

How has LPSN stock performed recently?

Liveperson Inc [LPSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, LPSN shares dropped by -62.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.68 for Liveperson Inc [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5698, while it was recorded at 1.0780 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4602 for the last 200 days.

Liveperson Inc [LPSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Liveperson Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Liveperson Inc [LPSN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liveperson Inc posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liveperson Inc go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Liveperson Inc [LPSN]

