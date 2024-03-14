LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] moved down -0.11: Why It’s Important

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.11. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM that LXP Industrial Trust Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

LXP Industrial Trust stock has also gained 2.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LXP stock has declined by -1.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.13% and lost -8.17% year-on date.

The market cap for LXP stock reached $2.68 billion, with 293.45 million shares outstanding and 286.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 3151529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $9.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for LXP Industrial Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on LXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.30.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.12, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.34 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LXP Industrial Trust posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.