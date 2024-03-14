Liberum lifts BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BHP Group Limited ADR [NYSE: BHP] surged by $0.87 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $56.87. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 10:36 AM that BHP makes transformational donation to YWCA Saskatoon’s Hope Lives Here Campaign.

BHP’s investment will go toward YWCA Saskatoon’s Employment and Learning Centre, a place where clients have access to programs and services that help them obtain sustainable employment. This generous gift will contribute directly to building a stronger, healthier community through helping women and families access the resources, programs and services needed to help them build stable foundations.

BHP Group Limited ADR stock has also loss -2.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BHP stock has declined by -8.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.67% and lost -16.75% year-on date.

The market cap for BHP stock reached $144.09 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 2.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, BHP reached a trading volume of 3612522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $62.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Liberum have made an estimate for BHP Group Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2023, representing the official price target for BHP Group Limited ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $58, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on BHP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group Limited ADR is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

BHP stock trade performance evaluation

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, BHP shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.50, while it was recorded at 56.82 for the last single week of trading, and 59.71 for the last 200 days.

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BHP Group Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group Limited ADR go to -13.80%.

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BHP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BHP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.