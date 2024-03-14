Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] moved down -5.61: Why It’s Important

Liberty Energy Inc [NYSE: LBRT] closed the trading session at $20.20. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 7:06 PM that Liberty Energy Inc. Releases 2024 Bettering Human Lives Report.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) proudly announced today the release of our 2024 Bettering Human Lives report, highlighting the central role that energy plays in human lives.

“A thriving energy system enables a thriving society and a future of opportunity. Unfortunately, politics is increasingly dominating the trajectory of American energy with growing consequences. The costs of getting energy wrong include reduced living standards, fewer job opportunities, reduced national security, and reduced environmental quality,” commented Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer. “Bettering Human Lives seeks to inform readers and drive thoughtful dialogue surrounding the tradeoffs at the nexus of energy, climate, poverty, and prosperity. The comprehensive report is filled with real-world case studies and segmented into six sections: Energy, Energy and the Modern World, Energy Poverty, Climate Change, Climate Economics, and an in-depth section on Liberty Energy.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.36 percent and weekly performance of -5.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, LBRT reached to a volume of 8025446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $23.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on LBRT stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LBRT shares from 21 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

LBRT stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.08. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.89 for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.62, while it was recorded at 21.23 for the last single week of trading, and 17.66 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Liberty Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Energy Inc posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc go to 12.50%.

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LBRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LBRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.