Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] Is Currently 3.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hims & Hers Health Inc [NYSE: HIMS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.00%. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Hims & Hers to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s Virtual eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum on March 14, 2024.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced that members of the company’s management team will be participating in Canaccord Genuity’s Virtual eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum on March 14, 2024. All events will be webcast live and archived on the Hims & Hers investor relations website at https://investors.forhims.com.

Over the last 12 months, HIMS stock rose by 70.08%. The one-year Hims & Hers Health Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.92. The average equity rating for HIMS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.24 billion, with 205.10 million shares outstanding and 138.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, HIMS stock reached a trading volume of 5138447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $14.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Imperial Capital analysts kept a In-line rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMS in the course of the last twelve months was 66.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.74.

HIMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.00. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 51.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.55 for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.29, while it was recorded at 14.56 for the last single week of trading, and 8.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hims & Hers Health Inc Fundamentals:

Hims & Hers Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.74 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

HIMS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMS.

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HIMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HIMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.