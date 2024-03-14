Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] Stock trading around $3.01 per share: What’s Next?

Heron Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: HRTX] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.01. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Heron Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate Updates.

2023 oncology care franchise revenue was $107.9 million, exceeding full-year 2023 guidance.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

ZYNRELEF® achieved quarterly record of $5.6 million in Q4 Net Product Sales.

Heron Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 21.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HRTX stock has inclined by 98.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 128.03% and gained 77.06% year-on date.

The market cap for HRTX stock reached $451.71 million, with 150.29 million shares outstanding and 142.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, HRTX reached a trading volume of 17837688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-14-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $48, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock. On January 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HRTX shares from 66 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56.

HRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.37. With this latest performance, HRTX shares gained by 14.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.14 for Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 1.54 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Heron Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc go to 47.50%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HRTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HRTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.