Global Payments, Inc. [GPN] Is Currently 0.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Global Payments, Inc. [NYSE: GPN] jumped around 0.89 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $134.00 at the close of the session, up 0.67%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Global Payments to Participate in Wolfe Research FinTech Forum.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Cameron Bready, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum in New York on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 1:05 p.m. EST.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, GPN reached a trading volume of 4171954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Global Payments, Inc. [GPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $156.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Global Payments, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Global Payments, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on GPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments, Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

How has GPN stock performed recently?

Global Payments, Inc. [GPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, GPN shares dropped by -2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.59 for Global Payments, Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.18, while it was recorded at 131.21 for the last single week of trading, and 118.93 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments, Inc. [GPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Global Payments, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings analysis for Global Payments, Inc. [GPN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global Payments, Inc. posted 2.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments, Inc. go to 14.12%.

Insider trade positions for Global Payments, Inc. [GPN]

The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GPN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GPN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.