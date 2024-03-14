GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS] Revenue clocked in at $1.39 billion, down -7.79% YTD: What’s Next?

GDS Holdings Limited ADR [NASDAQ: GDS] price surged by 8.80 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM that GDS to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Before the Open of the U.S. Market on March 26, 2024.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 (8:00 PM Hong Kong Time on the same day).

The one-year GDS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.28. The average equity rating for GDS stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDS shares is $15.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for GDS Holdings Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities dropped their target price from $28.80 to $13.60. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2023, representing the official price target for GDS Holdings Limited ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on GDS stock. On August 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GDS shares from 41 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GDS Holdings Limited ADR is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63.

GDS Stock Performance Analysis:

GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.86. With this latest performance, GDS shares gained by 33.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.56 for GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.59, while it was recorded at 7.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GDS Holdings Limited ADR Fundamentals:

GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.52.

GDS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GDS Holdings Limited ADR posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS Holdings Limited ADR go to 0.51%.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GDS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GDS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.