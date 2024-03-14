For Wayfair Inc [W], Analyst sees a rise to $65. What next?

Wayfair Inc [NYSE: W] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 3.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.42. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM that “Welcome to The Wayborhood” – New Brand Campaign from Wayfair Empowers Everyone to Create their Own Unique Expression of Home.

Unveiling a refreshed logo, a new take on the brand’s iconic jingle, and more, the star-studded campaign inspires consumers to celebrate their personal home styles and needs, unapologetically.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced the launch of its new brand campaign, “Welcome to the Wayborhood.” The campaign marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing evolution of the Wayfair brand as the company introduces a refreshed logo, a new take on its iconic jingle, new celebrity partners, and more. The 360-campaign will come to life across every consumer touch point, including multiple creative TV spots that unveil the “Wayborhood” – a playful, stylized, and quirky place where everyone can celebrate their personal home styles and needs, unapologetically.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3916269 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wayfair Inc stands at 4.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.21%.

The market cap for W stock reached $7.75 billion, with 92.46 million shares outstanding and 85.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, W reached a trading volume of 3916269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $66.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $60 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on W stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 18.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.00 for Wayfair Inc [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.96, while it was recorded at 61.33 for the last single week of trading, and 58.39 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wayfair Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for Wayfair Inc [W]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wayfair Inc posted -1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W.

Insider trade positions for Wayfair Inc [W]

The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in W stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in W stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.