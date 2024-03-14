For Allbirds Inc [BIRD], Analyst sees a rise to $1.50. What next?

Allbirds Inc [NASDAQ: BIRD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -19.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.48%. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 4:06 PM that Allbirds Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results; Achieves Q4 Financial Guidance Targets.

Allbirds COO Joe Vernachio Appointed CEO as Company Accelerates Strategic Transformation Plan.

Over the last 12 months, BIRD stock dropped by -34.77%. The one-year Allbirds Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.68. The average equity rating for BIRD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $116.38 million, with 102.58 million shares outstanding and 97.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 847.59K shares, BIRD stock reached a trading volume of 3454287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Allbirds Inc [BIRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIRD shares is $0.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIRD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Allbirds Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $4 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Allbirds Inc stock. On March 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BIRD shares from 4 to 2.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allbirds Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

BIRD Stock Performance Analysis:

Allbirds Inc [BIRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.48. With this latest performance, BIRD shares dropped by -27.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.19 for Allbirds Inc [BIRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9853, while it was recorded at 0.8556 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1340 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allbirds Inc Fundamentals:

Allbirds Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.18 and a Current Ratio set at 4.37.

BIRD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allbirds Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIRD.

Allbirds Inc [BIRD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BIRD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BIRD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BIRD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.