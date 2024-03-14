Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] Stock trading around $157.94 per share: What’s Next?

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [NYSE: EL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.62%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:35 PM that The Estée Lauder Companies to Participate in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference.

Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Executive Group President, of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will participate in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in New York on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the fireside chat on Thursday, March 14th from 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. ET at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The webcast will be archived on the site.

Over the last 12 months, EL stock dropped by -32.78%. The one-year Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.23. The average equity rating for EL stock is currently 2.34, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.62 billion, with 232.08 million shares outstanding and 231.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, EL stock reached a trading volume of 3541046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $157.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.34. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $115 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $146, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on EL stock. On November 29, 2023, analysts increased their price target for EL shares from 146 to 163.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is set at 4.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 70.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

EL Stock Performance Analysis:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.62. With this latest performance, EL shares gained by 8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.86, while it was recorded at 152.32 for the last single week of trading, and 152.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. Fundamentals:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

EL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. go to 20.13%.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.