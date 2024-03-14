Dollar General Corp. [DG] gain 16.34% so far this year. What now?

Dollar General Corp. [NYSE: DG] closed the trading session at $158.17. The company report on February 24, 2024 at 3:31 PM that Dollar General Opens 20,000th Store.

This morning, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) celebrated the grand opening of its 20,000th store at its DG Market location in Alice, Texas, marking its continued commitment to providing communities with convenient and affordable access to household essentials and nutritious foods.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

“Today marks an incredible milestone in Dollar General’s history,” said Steve Deckard, Dollar General’s executive vice president of store operations and development. “From our first general store to today’s 20,000th store opening, our mission to serve others and help customers stretch their budget remains strong. We believe each store provides a positive impact in our hometowns through convenient access to affordable essentials, career growth opportunities for employees, and the ability for local nonprofits, schools and libraries to advance through Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. On behalf of the DG leadership team, I would like to share my gratitude to the entire DG family for its ongoing commitment to our customers and communities in helping us reach this milestone.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.34 percent and weekly performance of 1.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, DG reached to a volume of 5568671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dollar General Corp. [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $141.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dollar General Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $135 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $160, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on DG stock. On January 04, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DG shares from 124 to 154.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corp. is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 76.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.13.

DG stock trade performance evaluation

Dollar General Corp. [DG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, DG shares gained by 16.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.49 for Dollar General Corp. [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.74, while it was recorded at 158.99 for the last single week of trading, and 140.30 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corp. [DG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dollar General Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dollar General Corp. [DG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar General Corp. posted 2.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.96/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corp. go to -5.83%.

Dollar General Corp. [DG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.