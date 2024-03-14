Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL] is -14.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc [NYSE: BNL] gained 0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $14.80 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Broadstone Net Lease Announces 2023 Results and its Healthcare Portfolio Simplification Strategy.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) (“BNL”, the “Company”, “we”, “our”, or “us”), today announced its operating results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2023, and its healthcare portfolio simplification strategy.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, BNL reached a trading volume of 3640255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNL shares is $18.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Broadstone Net Lease Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadstone Net Lease Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.36.

Trading performance analysis for BNL stock

Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, BNL shares dropped by -7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.42 for Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.91, while it was recorded at 14.78 for the last single week of trading, and 15.79 for the last 200 days.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Broadstone Net Lease Inc posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL]

The top three institutional holders of BNL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BNL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BNL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.