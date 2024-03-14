Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR] Stock trading around $7.13 per share: What’s Next?

Beamr Imaging Ltd [NASDAQ: BMR] gained 28.01% on the last trading session, reaching $7.13 price per share at the time. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 7:05 AM that Beamr Issues Annual CEO Letter to Shareholders: Highlighting Beamr Cloud Launch, 2023 Financial Results and Achievements and Q2 2024 Upcoming Milestones.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, BMR reached a trading volume of 8175310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMR shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beamr Imaging Ltd is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for BMR stock

Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.87. With this latest performance, BMR shares dropped by -28.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 378.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.52 for Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.64 for the last 200 days.

Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Beamr Imaging Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]

The top three institutional holders of BMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.