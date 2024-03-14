Antero Resources Corp [AR] gain 14.90% so far this year. What now?

Antero Resources Corp [NYSE: AR] closed the trading session at $26.06. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Antero Resources Announces Redemption of Outstanding 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources,” “Antero,” or the “Company”) today announced that it has called all of its outstanding 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026 (the “Notes”) (CUSIP No. 03674X AM8) for redemption on Monday, April 1, 2024 (the “Redemption Date”).

The aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed is $26,386,000. This is equal to the current aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding. The redemption price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of each Note called for redemption, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such Note to, but excluding, the Redemption Date for such Note (the “Redemption Price”). For each $1,000 principal amount of Notes, the Redemption Price is equal to $1,003.54.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.90 percent and weekly performance of -3.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, AR reached to a volume of 4731419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antero Resources Corp [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $29.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on AR stock. On December 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AR shares from 32 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corp is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

AR stock trade performance evaluation

Antero Resources Corp [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 21.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.35 for Antero Resources Corp [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.52, while it was recorded at 26.34 for the last single week of trading, and 24.58 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corp [AR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Antero Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Antero Resources Corp [AR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corp posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR.

Antero Resources Corp [AR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.