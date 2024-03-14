Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER] moved up 1.45: Why It’s Important

Aercap Holdings N.V. [NYSE: AER] closed the trading session at $84.04. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM that AerCap Delivers First of Four New Airbus A330neo Aircraft to Corsair.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap”) (NYSE: AER) today announced it has delivered the first of four new Airbus A330neo aircraft to Corsair S.A. (“Corsair”). The remaining three aircraft are scheduled to deliver through 2024.

“We are delighted to deliver the first of four A330neo aircraft to Corsair,” said Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. “The A330neo is one of the most desirable and in-demand aircraft in the world and will not only support Corsair’s widebody fleet modernization but will bolster their sustainability commitments by reducing emissions and enhancing operational efficiency. We wish Pascal de Izaguirre and all the team at Corsair every success and look forward to working with them as these aircraft deliver.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.08 percent and weekly performance of 5.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, AER reached to a volume of 3475305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AER shares is $91.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AER stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Aercap Holdings N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Aercap Holdings N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on AER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aercap Holdings N.V. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.69.

AER stock trade performance evaluation

Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.29. With this latest performance, AER shares gained by 8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.08 for Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.89, while it was recorded at 82.38 for the last single week of trading, and 67.08 for the last 200 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aercap Holdings N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aercap Holdings N.V. posted 2.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aercap Holdings N.V. go to 5.40%.

Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.