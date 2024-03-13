why NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.17

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: NRXP] slipped around -0.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.44 at the close of the session, down -34.32%. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 7:49 AM that NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Initiates Strategy to Combat Short Sales.

Initiative is intended to protect shareholder value through continued compliance with Nasdaq listing rules and elimination of naked short sales positions in the Company’s securities.

The Company is contemplating a reverse split, if needed to maintain NASDAQ listing compliance, to be accompanied by change in corporate name and CUSIP number.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, NRXP reached a trading volume of 6037953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRXP shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRXP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has NRXP stock performed recently?

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.73. With this latest performance, NRXP shares dropped by -14.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4526, while it was recorded at 0.6163 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3909 for the last 200 days.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.68.

Earnings analysis for NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRXP.

Insider trade positions for NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRXP]

