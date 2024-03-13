Wall Street Analyst Initiated Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Envista Holdings Corp [NYSE: NVST] loss -1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $21.50 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Envista Holdings Announces Planned CEO Succession Process.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) announced today that the Board of Directors and CEO Amir Aghdaei are formally launching a process to determine a successor for CEO. The Board of Directors has formed a search committee and retained an executive search firm to find qualified external candidates to lead the next phase of Envista. This process is expected to be completed this year. Mr. Aghdaei will remain President and CEO until his successor is appointed.

“After nearly 10 years leading Danaher’s Dental Platform and the Envista team, it is now time to focus on the next phase of building a world-class dental company. Finding a strong successor will ensure that we continue our journey to digitize, personalize, and democratize the dental industry. After the appointment of a new leader, I will provide support to ensure a smooth transition, as needed.” said Mr. Aghdaei. “As we go through this process, I remain focused on driving our near-term transformation while ensuring we are positioned to achieve our long-term priorities of accelerating growth, expanding margins, and transforming the portfolio. I am incredibly proud of the Envista team and am committed to our long-term success.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 3786632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $24.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $30 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corp is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 16.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for NVST stock

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, NVST shares dropped by -2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.99, while it was recorded at 21.29 for the last single week of trading, and 27.49 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Envista Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Envista Holdings Corp posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corp go to 6.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]

The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.