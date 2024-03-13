Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aeva Technologies Inc [NYSE: AEVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.38% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.91%. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM that South Korea’s Joowon Industrial Selects Aeva 4D LiDAR for Automated Power Line Inspection Program.

Aeva’s High-Resolution FMCW LiDAR Technology Selected for Ability to Detect Overhead Power Lines.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, and Joowon Industrial, a South Korean global distributor and supplier of world-class testing equipment, today announced that Joowon has selected Aeva’s Aeries II 4D LiDAR for its automated power line inspection and analysis system.

Over the last 12 months, AEVA stock dropped by -30.38%. The one-year Aeva Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.87. The average equity rating for AEVA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $288.08 million, with 218.75 million shares outstanding and 149.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, AEVA stock reached a trading volume of 3986384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEVA shares is $2.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aeva Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Aeva Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on AEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeva Technologies Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

AEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.91. With this latest performance, AEVA shares gained by 2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.64 for Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9823, while it was recorded at 1.2000 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9376 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aeva Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Aeva Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.33 and a Current Ratio set at 12.46.

AEVA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aeva Technologies Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aeva Technologies Inc go to 20.00%.

Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AEVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.