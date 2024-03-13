Talkspace Inc [TALK] Stock trading around $3.28 per share: What’s Next?

Talkspace Inc [NASDAQ: TALK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.19%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Wheel Adds Three High-Impact Companies to Its Integrated Virtual Care Ecosystem, Delivering More Choice, Improved Access, and Affordability to Patients.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC; Talkspace; and Health Gorilla join Wheel’s ecosystem to provide everything customers need to stand up virtual care at scale. .

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Wheel, the virtual care platform powering the future of care, today announced it is adding three high-impact companies to its Integrated Virtual Care Ecosystem — Talkspace; Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs); and Health Gorilla. With these additions to the Wheel ecosystem, Wheel customers can easily connect patients with high-quality mental health services via Talkspace, provide transparent, affordable home delivery pharmacy options to patients via Cost Plus Drugs, and deliver seamless lab and diagnostic services with Health Gorilla.

Over the last 12 months, TALK stock rose by 356.38%. The one-year Talkspace Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.0. The average equity rating for TALK stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $548.06 million, with 161.16 million shares outstanding and 118.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 996.79K shares, TALK stock reached a trading volume of 4491026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Talkspace Inc [TALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALK shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Talkspace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Talkspace Inc stock. On November 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TALK shares from 10 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talkspace Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

TALK Stock Performance Analysis:

Talkspace Inc [TALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.19. With this latest performance, TALK shares gained by 33.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 356.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.57 for Talkspace Inc [TALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 3.05 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Talkspace Inc Fundamentals:

Talkspace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.46.

TALK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Talkspace Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TALK.

Talkspace Inc [TALK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TALK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TALK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.