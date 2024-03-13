Stephens lifts Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [NASDAQ: PACB] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.01. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 9:05 AM that PacBio Announces PureTarget™ Repeat Expansion Panel, Expanding its Portfolio of End-to-End Clinical Research Solutions.

HiFi Long-Read Sequencing Panel Supports Comprehensive Analysis of 20 Genes Associated With Neurological Disease.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced the PureTarget repeat expansion panel, a new solution designed to enable the comprehensive analysis of 20 genes associated with serious neurological disorders, including challenging-to-sequence genes with tandem repeat expansions. The new long-read workflow can minimize iterative analysis using legacy technology, and reduce the time needed to identify disease-causing variants and associated methylation signatures.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stock has also loss -7.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PACB stock has declined by -53.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.37% and lost -59.12% year-on date.

The market cap for PACB stock reached $1.07 billion, with 267.74 million shares outstanding and 252.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.53M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 7804104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $10.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stock. On November 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PACB shares from 13 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

PACB stock trade performance evaluation

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.82. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -39.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.29 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.44, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.37 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.21 and a Current Ratio set at 7.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.