Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] Is Currently -14.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Southwest Airlines Co [NYSE: LUV] loss -14.86% or -5.02 points to close at $28.76 with a heavy trading volume of 40889705 shares. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Southwest Airlines to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been invited to speak at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. J.P. Morgan will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:.

The daily chart for LUV points out that the company has recorded -2.21% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.93M shares, LUV reached to a volume of 40889705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $30.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 3.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-13-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $28 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co stock. On January 26, 2024, analysts increased their price target for LUV shares from 20 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.23.

Trading performance analysis for LUV stock

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.42. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.31 for Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.50, while it was recorded at 33.24 for the last single week of trading, and 30.25 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Southwest Airlines Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwest Airlines Co posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co go to 22.47%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]

The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LUV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LUV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.