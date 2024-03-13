SCWorx Corp [WORX] is 11.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SCWorx Corp [NASDAQ: WORX] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.05. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 9:30 AM that SCWorx Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire an Environmental Services Company.

The LOI sets forth the proposed terms and conditions pursuant to which the Company and American Environmental intend to effect a business combination, as a result of which American Environmental and the Company’s healthcare data management business will each be conducted through wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company (“Proposed Transaction”).

SCWorx Corp stock has also gained 39.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WORX stock has inclined by 1.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.38% and gained 11.41% year-on date.

The market cap for WORX stock reached $2.48 million, with 1.21 million shares outstanding and 1.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 190.93K shares, WORX reached a trading volume of 4308052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SCWorx Corp [WORX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCWorx Corp is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

WORX stock trade performance evaluation

SCWorx Corp [WORX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.46. With this latest performance, WORX shares gained by 70.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.89 for SCWorx Corp [WORX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5000, while it was recorded at 1.7900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8300 for the last 200 days.

SCWorx Corp [WORX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SCWorx Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

SCWorx Corp [WORX]: Institutional Ownership

