Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] moved up 0.24: Why It’s Important

Procter & Gamble Co. [NYSE: PG] gained 0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $161.93 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 1:30 PM that A Leap Forward in Laundry: Tide launches a revolutionary new tile form to transform laundry day.

A decade in the making, Tide evo brings design, convenience and breakthrough innovation together for the ultimate clean.

Tide, America’s #1 trusted laundry detergent brand, is excited to introduce Tide evo at SXSW 2024, marking a leap forward in laundry innovation driven by consumer insights. In an era where convenience and superiority are not just desired but expected, Tide has listened to consumers’ voices, shaping the development of Tide evo. This revolutionary laundry tile form emerges as a direct response to the call for a laundry solution that is lighter, faster and simpler. Tide evo represents a new chapter in laundry care, designed to make doing laundry a more efficient and enjoyable experience for consumers, reflecting their preferences for products that align with a modern lifestyle.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.05M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 4226861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $170.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Procter & Gamble Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Procter & Gamble Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $177, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Procter & Gamble Co. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 25.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for PG stock

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.66 for Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.48, while it was recorded at 160.80 for the last single week of trading, and 151.29 for the last 200 days.

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Procter & Gamble Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Procter & Gamble Co. posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Procter & Gamble Co. go to 8.05%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]

The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.