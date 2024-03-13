Oppenheimer slashes price target on Outfront Media Inc [OUT] – find out why.

Outfront Media Inc [NYSE: OUT] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $16.30. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 9:41 AM that OUTFRONT Celebrates Women’s History Month with Ad Age Partnership and Special MOMENTS Series.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT), one of the largest out of home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., is proud to announce a series of initiatives to honor and celebrate the achievements of women in art, culture, and innovation throughout Women’s History Month in March. With a partnership with Ad Age and a special MOMENTS series, OUTFRONT aims to shine a spotlight on the contributions of women throughout history and in contemporary society.

Building upon its Black History Month partnership, OUTFRONT is again teaming up with Ad Age to celebrate Women’s History Month. Throughout March, advice from the publication’s Leading Women will be featured on OUTFRONT’s digital media across the U.S. – including billboards and transit locations, with QR codes directing people to AdAge.com for more information.

Outfront Media Inc stock has also gained 6.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OUT stock has inclined by 28.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 49.82% and gained 16.76% year-on date.

The market cap for OUT stock reached $2.70 billion, with 165.05 million shares outstanding and 131.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, OUT reached a trading volume of 3920662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Outfront Media Inc [OUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $16.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $20 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Outfront Media Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on OUT stock. On September 25, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OUT shares from 17 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for OUT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.15.

OUT stock trade performance evaluation

Outfront Media Inc [OUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.26. With this latest performance, OUT shares gained by 26.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.83 for Outfront Media Inc [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.87, while it was recorded at 15.97 for the last single week of trading, and 12.88 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Outfront Media Inc [OUT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Outfront Media Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc go to 10.00%.

Outfront Media Inc [OUT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OUT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OUT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OUT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.