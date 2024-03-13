Market cap of Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] reaches 17.27B – now what?

Yum China Holdings Inc [NYSE: YUMC] gained 3.04% on the last trading session, reaching $43.09 price per share at the time. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Yum China Reports Fourth Quarter Results, Increases Dividend by 23% and Steps Up 2024 Share Repurchases to $1.25 billion.

Fourth Quarter System Sales Up 21%, Operating Profit Up 170% and Core Operating Profit Grew 324% (1)Full Year System Sales Up 21%, Operating Profit Up 76% to $1.1 Billion and Core Operating Profit Grew 79%Record 2023 Results – Total Revenues of $11 Billion, Adjusted Operating Profit of $1.1 Billion and 1,697 Net New Stores Opened 14,644 Stores in Over 2,000 Cities.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”) (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, YUMC reached a trading volume of 5225962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $54.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $65.78 to $71.30. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71.60, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on YUMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 23.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for YUMC stock

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, YUMC shares gained by 6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.42, while it was recorded at 41.80 for the last single week of trading, and 49.17 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Yum China Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum China Holdings Inc posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc go to 31.78%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]

The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YUMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.