Market cap of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] reaches 65.80M – now what?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ICU] gained 11.00% or 0.1 points to close at $1.01 with a heavy trading volume of 7907897 shares. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 8:30 AM that SeaStar Medical Provides Updates on Enrollment of Adult Pivotal Clinical Study and Commercial Launch of Quelimmune, FDA-Approved in Pediatric Patients.

Company plans to hold a business update conference call in April.

The daily chart for ICU points out that the company has recorded 494.12% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, ICU reached to a volume of 7907897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICU shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for ICU stock

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.43. With this latest performance, ICU shares gained by 17.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 494.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.65 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7738, while it was recorded at 0.8400 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5568 for the last 200 days.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]

