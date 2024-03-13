Market Analysts see RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] gaining to $2.60. Time to buy?

RLX Technology Inc ADR [NYSE: RLX] closed the trading session at $1.90. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 1:00 AM that RLX Technology to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 15, 2024.

– Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 15, 2024 –.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, March 15, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.00 percent and weekly performance of -1.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, RLX reached to a volume of 6496448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $2.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on RLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc ADR is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

RLX stock trade performance evaluation

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, RLX shares gained by 1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.77 for RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8992, while it was recorded at 1.8820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7718 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

RLX Technology Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.73 and a Current Ratio set at 14.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc ADR go to 12.71%.

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.