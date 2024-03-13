Market Analysts see Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 3.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.61. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Alaska Air Group to webcast J.P. Morgan Conference.

Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., today announced it will webcast a fireside chat with CEO Ben Minicucci at 11:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from the 2024 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. The presentation will be webcast live at https://investor.alaskaair.com.

About Alaska Airlines Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. With our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4251341 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at 3.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.75%.

The market cap for ALK stock reached $4.87 billion, with 126.09 million shares outstanding and 125.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, ALK reached a trading volume of 4251341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $50.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $45 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $40, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on ALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.21.

How has ALK stock performed recently?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.93, while it was recorded at 37.36 for the last single week of trading, and 40.63 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

Earnings analysis for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. posted -0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.