Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] moved up 1.27: Why It’s Important

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] closed the trading session at $61.99. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 9:00 AM that JOHNSON CONTROLS FOUNDATION SUPPORTS AMERICAN RED CROSS DISASTER RELIEF EFFORTS WITH $1 MILLION DONATION.

Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the Johnson Controls Foundation’s pledge of $1 million to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) over the next two years. By making a proactive donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief, the Foundation is helping ensure the organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small across the United States.

“Helping the Red Cross deliver vital services to communities in need, including those where Johnson Controls employees and our customers live, work, learn and play is of the utmost importance,” said Katie McGinty, president, Johnson Controls Foundation, and vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer. “Through the ADGP, the Red Cross can prepare for disasters before they strike. We also encourage Johnson Controls employees to get involved with their local Red Cross chapters through volunteer opportunities and by participating in blood drives.” .

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.55 percent and weekly performance of 2.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, JCI reached to a volume of 4085228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $63.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on JCI stock. On January 31, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for JCI shares from 65 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

JCI stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.49 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.89, while it was recorded at 61.35 for the last single week of trading, and 57.92 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 11.72%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.