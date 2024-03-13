Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC] Revenue clocked in at $2.18 billion, down -12.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: DOC] loss -1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $17.39 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 6:04 PM that American Homes 4 Rent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) will replace Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, March 1. S&P 500 constituent Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is acquiring Physicians Realty Trust in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post-merger, Healthpeak Properties will have a symbol change from PEAK to DOC.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 5918461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.50, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.27.

Trading performance analysis for DOC stock

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, DOC shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.34, while it was recorded at 17.57 for the last single week of trading, and 19.03 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 144.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to -12.59%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC]

The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.