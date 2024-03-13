For Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ], Analyst sees a rise to $87. What next?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] plunged by -$0.66 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $71.74. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 10:00 AM that OREO® Frozen Treats Extends Their Mint Line-Up Just In Time For Saint Patrick’s Day.

OREO® brand introduces their new OREO® Mint Bars, Sandwiches, and 14oz Scoopable Tub alongside a Pot-o-OREO Frozen Treats giveaway!.

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the OREO® brand is giving fans a new way to enjoy their favorite minty OREO® treats by expanding the brand’s OREO® Mint Frozen Treats lineup to include snackable bars and sandwiches, and a 14oz scoopable tub.

Mondelez International Inc. stock has also gained 1.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDLZ stock has inclined by 0.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.52% and lost -0.95% year-on date.

The market cap for MDLZ stock reached $96.60 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 1.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 5859842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $83.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $78 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 26.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

MDLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.42, while it was recorded at 71.72 for the last single week of trading, and 71.45 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.43%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.