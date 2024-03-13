For Golar Lng [GLNG], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

Golar Lng [NASDAQ: GLNG] closed the trading session at $23.24. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 5:50 AM that Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Golar LNG Limited.

Reference is made to the fourth quarter 2023 report released on February 29, 2024. Golar LNG Limited (“Golar”), NASDAQ ticker: GLNG, has declared a total dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on or around March 20, 2024. The record date will be March 12, 2024. Due to the implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (“CSDR”), please note the information below on the payment date for the small number of Golar shares registered in Norway’s central securities depository (“VPS”):.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.09 percent and weekly performance of 10.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, GLNG reached to a volume of 3851928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golar Lng [GLNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLNG shares is $31.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Golar Lng shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Golar Lng stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $29, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on GLNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golar Lng is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65.

GLNG stock trade performance evaluation

Golar Lng [GLNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.82. With this latest performance, GLNG shares gained by 9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.53 for Golar Lng [GLNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.90, while it was recorded at 21.64 for the last single week of trading, and 22.34 for the last 200 days.

Golar Lng [GLNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Golar Lng’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Golar Lng [GLNG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Golar Lng posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLNG.

Golar Lng [GLNG]: Institutional Ownership

