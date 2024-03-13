For Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Assertio Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ASRT] gained 8.06% or 0.08 points to close at $1.01 with a heavy trading volume of 4873293 shares. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Assertio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Net Product Sales $32.5 Million, Cash Flow from Operations of $5.7 Million.

2024 Full Year Outlook for Net Product Sales of $110 to $125 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $20 to $30 Million.

The daily chart for ASRT points out that the company has recorded -66.89% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, ASRT reached to a volume of 4873293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASRT shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Assertio Holdings Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASRT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.43.

Trading performance analysis for ASRT stock

Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.83. With this latest performance, ASRT shares gained by 26.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.35 for Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8797, while it was recorded at 0.9316 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7128 for the last 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Assertio Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 1.83.

Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assertio Holdings Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -153.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc go to 25.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT]

