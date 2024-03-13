Dynatrace Inc [DT] stock Initiated by CapitalOne analyst, price target now $64

Dynatrace Inc [NYSE: DT] gained 1.62% or 0.75 points to close at $46.97 with a heavy trading volume of 5252667 shares. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Annual Global CIO Report Reveals Cloud-Native Technologies Produce Explosion of Data Beyond Humans’ Ability to Manage.

97% of technology leaders find traditional AIOps models are unable to tackle the data overload.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced the findings of an independent global survey of 1,300 CIOs and technology leaders in large organizations. The research reveals that organizations are continuing to embrace multicloud environments and cloud-native architectures to enable rapid transformation and deliver secure innovation. However, despite the speed, scale, and agility enabled by these modern cloud ecosystems, organizations are struggling to manage the explosion of data they create. These research findings underscore the need for a mature AI, analytics, and automation strategy that moves beyond traditional AIOps models to drive lasting business value. The report, The state of observability 2024: Overcoming complexity through AI-driven analytics and automation strategies, is available for download.

The daily chart for DT points out that the company has recorded -3.15% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, DT reached to a volume of 5252667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynatrace Inc [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $64.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 40.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for DT stock

Dynatrace Inc [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.79 for Dynatrace Inc [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.53, while it was recorded at 46.63 for the last single week of trading, and 50.89 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dynatrace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatrace Inc posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc go to 15.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dynatrace Inc [DT]

The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.