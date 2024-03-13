DoorDash Inc [DASH] is 31.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DoorDash Inc [NASDAQ: DASH] closed the trading session at $130.45. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 10:22 AM that DoorDash Launches New AI-powered Feature to Help Combat Chat Abuse and Harassment.

We want each person who uses the DoorDash platform to have a safe and positive experience every time. The vast majority of Dashers, customers, and merchants do the right thing and treat others with respect. It’s one reason why safety incidents between users are extremely rare, with more than 99.99% of deliveries on our platform being completed without any safety-related incident at all. Even so, we’re constantly exploring and testing new safety features and products.

As part of these ongoing efforts, we’re excited to announce the launch of SafeChat+, a new feature that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to help make our platform even safer and provide a better experience for everyone.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.91 percent and weekly performance of -0.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 56.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, DASH reached to a volume of 3956310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoorDash Inc [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $128.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $135 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2024, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on DASH stock. On January 08, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DASH shares from 90 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 39.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.63.

DASH stock trade performance evaluation

DoorDash Inc [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.27 for DoorDash Inc [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.24, while it was recorded at 131.27 for the last single week of trading, and 90.27 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc [DASH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DoorDash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DoorDash Inc [DASH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DoorDash Inc posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DASH.

DoorDash Inc [DASH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DASH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DASH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.