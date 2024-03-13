Cyngn Inc [CYN] Stock trading around $0.16 per share: What’s Next?

Cyngn Inc [NASDAQ: CYN] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -12.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.16. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 7:05 AM that Cyngn Reveals First Footage of AI-Powered Autonomous Motrec Tugger.

https://vimeo.com/cyngn/motrec-90-seconds?share=copy.

Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (Nasdaq: CYN) is excited to share the first-ever video footage of our latest innovation: the AI-powered DriveMod Tugger. Designed for automating repetitive hauling workflows such as transferring finished goods or delivering supplies, this cutting-edge innovation marks a significant milestone in the integration of Cyngn’s DriveMod technology with the MT-160 tow tractor from Motrec International Inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4617580 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cyngn Inc stands at 11.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.73%.

The market cap for CYN stock reached $10.62 million, with 64.77 million shares outstanding and 41.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.15M shares, CYN reached a trading volume of 4617580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyngn Inc [CYN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYN shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Cyngn Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyngn Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has CYN stock performed recently?

Cyngn Inc [CYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.00. With this latest performance, CYN shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for Cyngn Inc [CYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1767, while it was recorded at 0.1846 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4675 for the last 200 days.

Cyngn Inc [CYN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cyngn Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.55 and a Current Ratio set at 4.55.

Earnings analysis for Cyngn Inc [CYN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cyngn Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYN.

Insider trade positions for Cyngn Inc [CYN]

