CLSA lifts Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [NYSE: GOTU] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 9.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.46. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 2:00 AM that Gaotu Techedu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (“Gaotu” or the “Company”), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4673763 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stands at 6.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.40%.

The market cap for GOTU stock reached $1.13 billion, with 152.10 million shares outstanding and 152.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.50M shares, GOTU reached a trading volume of 4673763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $8.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

How has GOTU stock performed recently?

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, GOTU shares gained by 59.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 183.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.01 for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 7.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Earnings analysis for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR go to 16.03%.

Insider trade positions for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]

