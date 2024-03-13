ClearOne Inc [CLRO] moved up 127.55: Why It’s Important

ClearOne Inc [NASDAQ: CLRO] price surged by 127.55 percent to reach at $1.15. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 4:45 PM that ClearOne Announces a Special One-time Cash Dividend.

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a one-time special cash dividend of $0.50 per share of ClearOne common stock, payable on April 10, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 2, 2024. Because the special cash dividend exceeds twenty-five percent (25%) of the value of the Company’s common stock, in accordance with FINRA UPC (Uniform Practice Code) Rule 11140, a stockholder of the Company that sells shares of the Company’s common stock on or prior to the payment date of April 10, 2024 will not receive the one-time special cash dividend for the Company shares that are sold.

“We have decided to share this surplus with our shareholders, who continue to support the Company’s strategy and vision for future growth,” said Derek Graham, Chief Executive Officer of ClearOne. “We believe the company has an achievable plan to return to revenue growth and profitability.”.

The one-year CLRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.5. The average equity rating for CLRO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ClearOne Inc [CLRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLRO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Singular Research have made an estimate for ClearOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as BUY – Long-Term, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ClearOne Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLRO in the course of the last twelve months was 1.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.26.

CLRO Stock Performance Analysis:

ClearOne Inc [CLRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 123.91. With this latest performance, CLRO shares gained by 103.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.15 for ClearOne Inc [CLRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0200, while it was recorded at 1.1500 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ClearOne Inc Fundamentals:

ClearOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.26 and a Current Ratio set at 7.88.

CLRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ClearOne Inc posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ClearOne Inc go to 13.00%.

ClearOne Inc [CLRO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CLRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.