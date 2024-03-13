Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU] is -12.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caribou Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: CRBU] loss -30.47% on the last trading session, reaching $5.02 price per share at the time. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Caribou Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

— 30th patient dosed in CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 trial dose expansion; initial dose expansion data and RP2D to be disclosed in Q2 2024 –.

— 1st patient dosed in CB-012 AMpLify Phase 1 trial for patients with r/r AML –.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, CRBU reached a trading volume of 6620464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBU shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBU stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Caribou Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Caribou Biosciences Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on CRBU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caribou Biosciences Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72.

Trading performance analysis for CRBU stock

Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.61. With this latest performance, CRBU shares dropped by -27.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.82 for Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 6.89 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Caribou Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.97 and a Current Ratio set at 11.97.

Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caribou Biosciences Inc posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caribou Biosciences Inc go to -10.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Caribou Biosciences Inc [CRBU]

