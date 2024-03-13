C3.ai Inc [AI] Is Currently -0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] loss -0.62% or -0.19 points to close at $30.68 with a heavy trading volume of 5052804 shares. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM that C3 AI Introduces C3 Generative AI: Standard Edition on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Get started using generative AI across the enterprise in minutes with this simple, self-service, no-code solution.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that C3 Generative AI: Standard Edition, its no-code, self-service generative AI application, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, supporting Google’s newest and most advanced large language model (LLM), Gemini. With a simple, self-service, no-code onboarding flow that takes minutes to complete, C3 Generative AI: Standard Edition allows users to easily access insights from documents and unstructured files across their enterprise.

The daily chart for AI points out that the company has recorded 8.72% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.45M shares, AI reached to a volume of 5052804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C3.ai Inc [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $29.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2023, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc stock. On June 01, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AI shares from 24 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93.

Trading performance analysis for AI stock

C3.ai Inc [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for C3.ai Inc [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.04, while it was recorded at 31.50 for the last single week of trading, and 30.73 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc [AI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

C3.ai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.48 and a Current Ratio set at 8.48.

C3.ai Inc [AI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, C3.ai Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at C3.ai Inc [AI]

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.