Blade Air Mobility Inc [BLDE] Revenue clocked in at $225.18 million, down -21.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Blade Air Mobility Inc [NASDAQ: BLDE] plunged by -$1.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.78. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 7:08 AM that Blade Air Mobility Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023.

Revenue up 24.5% versus the prior year to $47.5 million in Q4 2023 and up 54.1% in the full year 2023 to $225.2 million.

Net loss increased $(18.5) million versus the prior year to $(33.9) million in Q4 2023 and increased $(28.8) million in the full year 2023 to $(56.1) million; Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2.7 million versus the prior year to $(5.2) million in Q4 2023 and increased by $10.8 million to $(16.6) million in the full year 2023.

Blade Air Mobility Inc stock has also loss -18.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLDE stock has declined by -15.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.46% and lost -21.25% year-on date.

The market cap for BLDE stock reached $207.47 million, with 75.13 million shares outstanding and 45.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 653.94K shares, BLDE reached a trading volume of 5643035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blade Air Mobility Inc [BLDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDE shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Blade Air Mobility Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Blade Air Mobility Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blade Air Mobility Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

BLDE stock trade performance evaluation

Blade Air Mobility Inc [BLDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.24. With this latest performance, BLDE shares dropped by -9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.12 for Blade Air Mobility Inc [BLDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.24 for the last 200 days.

Blade Air Mobility Inc [BLDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Blade Air Mobility Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.87 and a Current Ratio set at 5.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blade Air Mobility Inc [BLDE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blade Air Mobility Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDE.

Blade Air Mobility Inc [BLDE]: Institutional Ownership

