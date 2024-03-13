Bernstein lifts HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [NYSE: HDB] jumped around 1.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $57.00 at the close of the session, up 1.97%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, HDB reached a trading volume of 4405699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDB shares is $69.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74.

How has HDB stock performed recently?

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, HDB shares gained by 6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.22, while it was recorded at 56.12 for the last single week of trading, and 61.76 for the last 200 days.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.25.

Earnings analysis for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR go to 14.30%.

Insider trade positions for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]

The top three institutional holders of HDB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HDB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HDB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.