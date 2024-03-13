Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] Is Currently 23.17 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Assure Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: IONM] gained 23.17% on the last trading session, reaching $0.42 price per share at the time. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 6:17 PM that Assure Holdings Enters into Agreement to Sell Certain of its Assets to MPOWERHealth.

The initial closing of the sale of assets is subject to certain customary closing conditions and consents. The Company expects that the initial closing will occur on or around March 22, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 793.62K shares, IONM reached a trading volume of 40367680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONM shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for IONM stock

Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.92. With this latest performance, IONM shares gained by 47.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.81 for Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2932, while it was recorded at 0.3557 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4476 for the last 200 days.

Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Assure Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assure Holdings Corp posted -28.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,959.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]

The top three institutional holders of IONM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IONM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IONM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.