why United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.46

United Airlines Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UAL] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.89. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that United Raises Miles for Girls Scouts of the USA to Help Inspire the Next Generation of Leaders.

Miles donated will help offset travel costs for Girl Scouts participating in educational experiences and leadership programs across the country.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

United will match the first one million miles raised for Girl Scouts of the USA through Miles on a Mission, United’s leading fundraising and crowdsourcing program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7353381 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Airlines Holdings Inc stands at 1.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.60%.

The market cap for UAL stock reached $14.07 billion, with 328.02 million shares outstanding and 326.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.75M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 7353381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $63.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $58 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2024, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $65, while TD Cowen kept a Outperform rating on UAL stock. On January 10, 2024, analysts increased their price target for UAL shares from 40 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.96.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.27, while it was recorded at 43.62 for the last single week of trading, and 45.11 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United Airlines Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Earnings analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc go to 42.79%.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]

The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.