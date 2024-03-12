Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mesoblast Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: MESO] gained 23.72% or 0.51 points to close at $2.66 with a heavy trading volume of 14719876 shares. The company report on March 10, 2024 at 7:54 PM that United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Supports Accelerated Approval Pathway for Rexlemestrocel-L in End-Stage Heart Failure Patients with a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD).

“We are very pleased with FDA’s feedback that the presented results from our pivotal study of rexlemestrocel-L in end-stage HFrEF patients with LVADs may support an accelerated approval,” said Mesoblast CEO Dr. Silviu Itescu. “We intend to request a pre-Biologics License Application (BLA) meeting to discuss data presentation, timing and FDA expectations for an accelerated approval filing.”.

The daily chart for MESO points out that the company has recorded -11.33% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 202.06K shares, MESO reached to a volume of 14719876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MESO shares is $4.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MESO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mesoblast Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Mesoblast Ltd ADR stock. On August 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MESO shares from 7 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mesoblast Ltd ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MESO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for MESO stock

Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.76. With this latest performance, MESO shares gained by 47.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MESO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.35 for Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mesoblast Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mesoblast Ltd ADR posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MESO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mesoblast Ltd ADR go to 48.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO]

The top three institutional holders of MESO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MESO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MESO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.