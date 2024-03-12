Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] is 1.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Uranium Energy Corp [AMEX: UEC] gained 2.04% or 0.13 points to close at $6.50 with a heavy trading volume of 5706663 shares. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2024 Q2 Quarterly Report.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company’s interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management’s discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml or on the Company’s website at www.uraniumenergy.com.

The daily chart for UEC points out that the company has recorded 39.48% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.82M shares, UEC reached to a volume of 5706663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for UEC stock

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.15, while it was recorded at 6.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.29 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Uranium Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.95 and a Current Ratio set at 6.85.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uranium Energy Corp posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEC.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]

The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.