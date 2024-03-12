TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] moved up 5.67: Why It’s Important

TAL Education Group ADR [NYSE: TAL] closed the trading session at $12.49. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:30 AM that TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2023.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended November 30, 2023.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.11 percent and weekly performance of -6.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 73.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.61M shares, TAL reached to a volume of 13194829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $14.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for TAL Education Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $10 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2024, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group ADR is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93.

TAL stock trade performance evaluation

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.93. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.57, while it was recorded at 12.35 for the last single week of trading, and 9.27 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TAL Education Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.17 and a Current Ratio set at 3.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TAL Education Group ADR posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAL.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.