Regions Financial Corp. [RF] Revenue clocked in at $9.11 billion, up 0.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Regions Financial Corp. [NYSE: RF] price plunged by -0.61 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 11:30 AM that Regions Bank Celebrates Women’s History Month.

Honoring and empowering women.

The one-year RF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.94. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corp. [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $21.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16.50 to $21, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on RF stock. On January 02, 2024, analysts increased their price target for RF shares from 20 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corp. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.61.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corp. [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for Regions Financial Corp. [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.72, while it was recorded at 19.52 for the last single week of trading, and 18.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corp. Fundamentals:

Regions Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

RF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corp. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corp. go to -0.88%.

Regions Financial Corp. [RF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.